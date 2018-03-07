Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The group behind a musical tribute on an iconic landmark has hit out at critics.

The ‘Bleichpop Corporation’ which claims to be an ‘art collective’ representing the youth of Macclesfield, painted a picture of The Fall singer Mark E Smith, who recently died, on the side of White Nancy.

The group have since released a statement following the backlash from residents in what they have labelled ‘Nancygate’.

They claimed the artwork was a tribute to the singer, who died on January 24 this year and would have celebrated his birthday on Monday, March 5.

But residents have dubbed it as ‘vandalism’.

In a statement on Bleichpop’s Twitter account, the group said: “We are not Vandals - We are the youth of Macclesfield, we have lived In Macclesfield, Rainow and Bollington for all our lives. We are the locals. We understand what White Nancy means to people, and it’s very important to us. I (BLEICH0, a member of the Bleichpop Corporation Ltd.) did indeed spray paint Mark E Smith (The Fall) onto White Nancy.

“Of course people may see it as vandalism - But we see it as tributes to icons. Our work is for the people, not just in Macclesfield, but for the World.”

The group also took credit for creating another memorial piece on White Nancy, last year.

They said: “We also paid tribute to George Michael when he passed away, by writing ‘Choose Life’ on White Nancy. No offence was intended, as nothing about the artwork is blasphemous. Unless the people dislike Mark E Smith or George Michael.”

Residents took to Facebook to voice their concerns, after it was spotted by a passer by on Sunday, March 3.

Locals demanded that the image be removed from the 18ft beacon on Kerridge Hill, which is a cherished attraction in the community.

Karen Smith, one of the co-owners of White Nancy, said: “I think it’s absolutely awful... especially on something as special and beautiful as White Nancy. I would have painted over it myself asap had it not already been done. Please no more graffiti on her.”

Officials from Bollington Town Council, which maintains White Nancy, has said special masonry paint is now needed to return it to its former glory.

The town clerk, David Naylor, said: “We have painted on it in the past for certain causes like breast cancer awareness, which is great, but this has no place on White Nancy.”