The government has voted for major changes to Universal Credit.

Macclesfield MP David Rutley supported his party colleagues in the controversial vote at the House of Commons.

The vote changes which children in the town and across the UK will eligible for free school meal, from next month.

Currently all families on Universal Credit (UC) can claim free school meals.

This offer was designed as a transitional measure, to help people as they move to the six-in-one benefit.

For those families who are not in receipt of UC, they have guaranteed free meals only in infant school - Year 1 and Year 2.

But under a new law however, any new families signing up for Universal Credit will not be eligible for free school meals after year 2, if their parents earn more than £7,400 in a year.

Those already on UC who earn over £7,400 will continue to receive free school meals until March 31 2022 or until their children leave school, whichever is later.

The £7,400 refers specifically to net earned income - so the amount you take from jobs, investments etc - but not benefits - in a year.

In a letter to the Express and his constituents Mr Rutley has defended his vote at Tuesdays meeting.

He argued that he and the government are ‘committed to ensuring that disadvantaged young people are able to access a free, nutritious meal at school’.

Mr Rutley wrote: “Contrary to the misinformation expressed ahead of the vote, the Government is increasing the number of disadvantaged young people who are eligible for this support. Because of this, I voted with the Government to extend the eligibility for Free School Meals.”

He added that Labour’s claims that the change will take school meals away from children is ‘just wrong’ and those currently receiving free school meals will continue to do so.

The shift in the rules for Universal Credit comes in on April 1.