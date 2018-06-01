Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans have been approved for a large housing and office development to help ‘breathe new life’ into an area of Macclesfield.

Cheshire East Council has given permission to the scheme on Goodall Street submitted by developer, Silkdale Living, who are based in the town.

When complete it will consist of a seven-bed assisted living care facility and seven three-storey townhouses.

The building, which has been designed by Macclesfield designers BAND Architects, will also include 3,500 sq ft of office space.

The developers describe the houses as having a layout that ‘maximises living areas and enjoys access to outdoor spaces at all levels and includes an urban style roof garden on the first floor level to the rear of the properties’.

Matthew Gibbons, of Silkdale Living, said: “We are looking forward to delivering this development which will breathe new life into this area of the town and will create much-needed jobs as well as superbly designed new housing.

“It will also create a new and attractive street front for Goodall Street and, as with all of our schemes, we will focus on creating desirable and attractive homes as well as delivering well designed, modern work space alongside a much-needed care facility.

“We will be looking to use local suppliers and contractors as much as possible.”

Speaking about the design of the building, David Wilcock, of BAND Architects, said: “It’s an exciting time to be an architect in the town and we are constantly inspired by Macclesfield’s creative energy and unique character.

“We are passionate about building high quality homes which are design-led as we firmly believe that good quality buildings improve people’s lives and wellbeing.

“We will be using modern, efficient construction methods to create sought after contemporary living and working spaces within a modern and forward looking design.

BAND Architects were recently behind re-developing the offices of Macclesfield’s Peaks and Plains Housing Trust at Ropewalks on Bond Street.

They are also working on a series of other developments with Silkdale Living, including eight properties nearing completion on Loney Street.

The application was approved by the council on May 15 under officers’ delegated powers.