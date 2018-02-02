Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The boss of a kids activity centre on the brink of closure says the future is looking bright after a ‘fantastic’ response from users.

Toddlers have helped save the day at MAC Activity Centre by arriving in their droves after founder Andy Brooks appealed for more people to get behind the community interest company.

It’s a huge relief for Andy, who appealed to the public through the Express over fears the centre would have to close.

Dad-of-four Andy said: “I would like to thank everybody for the kind letters and messages of support for the centre.

“Knowing it has become such a valued part of my own local community means such a lot to me and we are pleased to say that following our appeal through Facebook and the Express we have seen a positive increase in new customers to the centre.

“Numbers are still down but we are confident that the new people, along with all the existing customers, will help to keep the centre busy enough to allow us to cover the costs and look into making the centre more sustainable for the future.”

He added: “The appeal helped us find out what works and what doesn’t and as we have had such a great response we are pleased to say we are making some changes and additions to our sessions.”

New sessions include toddler wheels sessions on Thursday and Friday afternoons and Saturdays, and changing Sunday skate session times to 1pm-2.45pm and 3pm-4.45pm. And in March the centre also plans to introduce another ‘Quick kickers’ and toddler fit session on Friday mornings, and multi sport sessions on Sunday mornings, with a nerf gun contest also in the pipeline.

MAC Activity Centre is a community interest centre set up by Andy, which does not receive any funding.

Andy is appealing for sponsors to get involved with the community asset and help develop the centre further, with hopes to invest in a new toddler soft play area, a new kitchen, replace the skate floor and introduce family and expand the rope climbing walls.

He added: “Things are looking more positive and to assist us we are actively looking for volunteers to get involved and help us achieve our plans. We also have some great opportunities for local companies to get behind the centre with sponsorship.”

For more go tomacactivitycentre.co.uk.