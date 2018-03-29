Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former nurse at Parkside Hospital, Mick Trafford, attended the two-hour consultation.

He says key questions over the impact of the closure of Millbrook and what it means for the patients in Lime Walk were not answered.

Mr Trafford said: “What about the current patients at Lime Walk? That seems to be lost in all this.

“Where they are now they can walk into the town centre, do their shopping, have a coffee and do all the normal things to get the confidence that they need.

“They are going to be moved to Soss Moss Hospital in a field in the middle of nowhere. It was never mentioned.

“A lot of the patients have severe, long term mental health problems and need help to integrate back into the community.”

He added: “If you take them into the middle of a field, how is that going to help with their rehabilitation? That is totally ‘not fit for purpose’.”

As well as the changes to care at Lime Walk, the 56-year-old said moving services 40 miles away is just too far. He said: “They say there will be six crisis beds but they will get filled up in the blink of an eye. The majority are going to be transported at A&E to Chester.

“How are the patients going to go to Chester when they turn up to A&E at 3am? They are going to have to be taken in an ambulance as there’s no other safe way to do it.

“And the staff and crew needed for this is just crazy.”

And Mr Trafford said these issues, which are vital to the plans, were not discussed.

He said: “I am very disappointed. This meeting was more of a lecture than a discussion I think. There was no opportunity to speak. There was no real opportunity for people to have an open forum.

"Even the questions that were asked never got an answer, for example I asked about the level of funding and they said they would answer it later, but they never did. It was incredibly disappointing.”