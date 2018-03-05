Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tributes have been paid to a former Macclesfield Town footballer who suddenly died at the age of 44.

Kieron Durkan, who played for the Silkmen 99 times between 1998-2001, was found dead in his home town of Runcorn, Cheshire, on Tuesday, February 27.

The right winger also appeared for Wrexham, Stockport County, Rochdale and Swansea in a career that spanned 13 years.

But Mr Durkan's most prolific stint came at Macclesfield, where he scored 13 goals in 99 games in three seasons from 1998.

Drivers urged to obey road closures

And according to his then manager Sammy McIlroy, he was a major part of the Silkmen’s promotion-winning team out of the then Division 3.

He said: “He was a fantastic lad and great to work with, there were no problems on or off the pitch and he was a great professional.

“I am devastated by this terrible news. He was a great character to have and everyone liked him.

“He will be sadly missed by his friends, family and the clubs he played for. He was strong, could cross a ball and score a goal.

Macclesfield man jailed for series of 999 hoaxes

“I remember he always had an energy drink and said he needed it to play, not many players thought about that back then.”

Macclesfield Town have also paid their tributes to their former player.

In a statement made on the club's website it said: "Macclesfield Town Football Club are saddened to hear of the passing of former Silkmen midfielder Kieron Durkan

"Durkan made 99 league and cup appearances for the Silkmen between 1998 and 2001, scoring 13 goals in the process.

MPs unite to oppose mental health plans

"He also had spells with the likes of Wrexham, Swansea and Stockport during his successful career.

"All of the thoughts of Macclesfield Town are with Kieron’s family and friends at this sad time."

The circumstances surrounding Mr Durkan’s death are not yet clear.

As well as amassing more than 250 football league appearances he also played for the Republic of Ireland under-21 team.