Parishioners at a village church are planning a spectacular flower festival to celebrate its 125th anniversary.

Gawsworth Methodist Church was opened with a grand ceremony on Wednesday, April 26, 1893, with church goers donning their finest outfits for the special event.

And villagers are hoping the anniversary celebrations, planned for the weekend of April 20 - 22, will be just as memorable.

Muriel Egerton, who is on the organisation committee, said: “The opening ceremony took place on Wednesday 26th April 1893 with Rev. William Wilson of Manchester preaching the dedicatory sermon.

“A marquee was erected close by and tea served to 350 people, all in their finery.

“So it is that 125 years later we have much to give thanks for at Gawsworth and the main focus of our celebrations will be the weekend of April 20, 21 and 22nd.

“We will be celebrating this wonderful occasion in style.”

She added: “It’s going to be spectacular spring weekend and everyone is welcome to come along. ”

The celebrations will revolve around a flower festival, arranged by the Bramall Hall Ladies Flower Club, which will represent different aspects of the church taking us on a spiritual journey through the history of the Church.

Refreshments will be served throughout.

There will also be a Songs of Praise on Sunday, April 22, at 5pm.

There has been Methodist presence in Gawsworth since 1770, when Mrs Elizabeth Rathbone moved to the area.

Over the years as numbers grew, Methodist preaching services and class meetings were held in the homes of the local class leaders.

However with a gift of land from the 8th Earl of Harrington in 1892, the necessary funds were raised, with some to spare for a Wesleyan chapel to be built on the site.

The church will be open to guests from 2pm until 8pm on Friday, April 20; from 10am until 4pm on Saturday, April 21; from 2pm until 5pm on Sunday, April 22, with the Songs of Praise at 5pm.