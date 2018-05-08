Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Upton Priory.

The youngster is due to appear in court today (Tuesday) after police said a 37-year-old man died of a ‘knife injury’ on Becks Lane at 8.51pm on Sunday (May 6).

Police were called to reports that a man, who has not been named, had been injured but he sadly died at the scene.

A 29-year-old man who was also arrested following his death has been released pending further investigation.

A spokesperson for Cheshire Constabulary said: “The 15-year-old boy has been charged with murder.

“He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Crewe Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, May 8.

“He was arrested on Sunday 6 May following an incident on Becks Lane, Macclesfield. On arrival officers discovered a 37-year-old man from Macclesfield with serious injuries.

(Image: Manchester Evening News)

“Sadly the man died at the scene. Next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

“A 29-year-old man from Macclesfield who was also arrested in relation to the incident has been released on conditional bail.”

According to police, the next of kin of the deceased have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Residents on the estate where the tragic incident happened told the Express they were shocked.

One neighbour, who asked to be not to be named said: “I think everyone is in shock about it.”