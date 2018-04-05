Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fans have hailed the heroic Easter efforts of Macclesfield Town after the Silkmen took two big steps towards a return to the football league.

Two wins over the holiday period has seen the Silkmen race nine points ahead of nearest rivals, Sutton United at the top of the National League with just five games left to play.

If the Silkmen remain top at the end of the season it will end their six-year exile from the Football League.

John Askey’s men fought valiantly to beat Chester 1-0 in front of a 3,000 strong crowd on Monday.

This followed on from a last gasp winner against Woking, where the Silkmen took the three points in a close 3-2 victory.

Lifelong fan and editor of the Star Lane End website, Rob Trafford, said fans are in dreamland. He said: “Just under 3,000 came out to support the team and it is testament to the players’ mental strength that we are where we are now.

“At the Chester game there was a guy behind the stand and he had climbed a tree to watch the game. That shows how desperate people are for the team to go up. It shows the level of confidence the town has in the team and thinks they are going to do it.

“I think everyone has that confidence now and in addition to the results the team has that will to win.

“United had it in 99 with their European final and two late goals, that’s what we are doing now.”

He added: “And when the team is playing as it has been, that bond between the players and the fans is unbreakable.”

Club bosses said they were overwhelmed by the support the club has received. A spokesperson said: “It was brilliant to see so many fans brave the weather and come out to support the team.

“With only two more home games left this season and the team so close to achieving something very special we really hope to see the same sort of crowds, and maybe even bigger crowds, at the Moss.”

And in an interview with Nick Bianchi, director of the club’s main sponsor, Arighi Bianchi, Mr Askey said he was proud of his side. He said: “There was a good turnout and again the crowd were vocal, as they were at Woking and that’s what we need, we need the crowd pushing us now and getting behind everybody.”

For more on the Silkmen’s Easter triumphs, see Sport.