Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A fledgling independent store is making its first steps into town.

Newbie and Me Ltd, which specialises in bespoke baby accessories, has opened its first shop in Macclesfield after success with its first store.

Owners Ameer and Lauren Karim say that after having their first child they found there wasn’t anywhere to buy what they needed for their daughter. So they decided to do it themselves.

The move to Charlotte Street followed success at their first store in Crewe, which opened in 2017.

Ameer, 28, said: “It was certainly a daunting challenge for us all. It was something new for us and we were nervous in taking this leap of faith, not only into a sector which none of us have been into before, but because we were the owners of our very own business.

“We are a young company that’s had to learn fast in this industry. We’ve learnt so much since opening and we are still learning today.

“It’s certainly been a positive year which has allowed us to open our second store just after our first anniversary.

“Before opening our second store, we were warned about taking baby steps in our progression, but seeing the success of our first store, we are a firm believer that age is just a number.”

After receiving positive feedback from local customers, fellow co-owner, Aqeel Karim, says customers began travelling from further afield.

The 25-year-old said: “There was an opportunity we saw in Macclesfield which we didn’t want to pass up on. We realised there wasn’t an independent baby store which specialised in quality products such as pushchairs, car seats and furniture. “We’ve had numerous customers from across Cheshire coming to our Crewe store, to be specific

they were from Macclesfield or from neighbouring areas.

“Each time they came to our store, they would ask us whether we would open another store closer to them, this led us to thinking, plotting and planning, and now we have another store in Macclesfield.”

And the ambitious trio say they have big plans for the future, looking to make a name for themselves in Cheshire while looking for more opportunities.

Aqeel added: “We are not afraid in trying new things, pushing boundaries, searching for new possibilities, while at the same time maintaining our core values, which is to offer exceptional customer services at all times.”