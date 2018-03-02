Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The mother of a man who was killed at a music festival, is set to mark what would have been his 30th birthday.

Robert Hart, from Macclesfield, died after he was attacked at the Parklife Festival in Manchester four years ago.

The incident happened after he stepped in to protect his girlfriend, who was being hit with an inflatable toy.

This Sunday, March 4, would have marked the former Fallibroome pupil’s milestone birthday, which his family say they are going to mark, by keeping his memory alive.

His mother, Elaine Hart, 69, says she wants to celebrate the happy young man he was, with Robert’s close family and friends.She said: “Robert’s friends and family will be celebrating his life. We want to remember him and never forget.

“We think a lot about Robert and about what he would be doing now and what his life would be like.

“We still think about him and talk about him. We remember his laughter and his smile.

“Our life will never be the same. We want to celebrate his life and remember him and how he should be here and how we love him so much.”

Robert’s close friends will also be remembering him on his birthday.

Mrs Hart added: “They have been very supportive and remember him on certain occasions and birthdays and place flowers for him.

Robert died in Salford Hospital five days after the attack in which he suffered a bleed to the brain.

Now four years on from Robert’s tragic death, police have been unable to find his killer.

Mrs Hart says she still doesn’t understand how the person responsible has not been found.

She said: “It is four years this year and we miss him so much.

“We still can’t come to terms with the thought that someone took his life and that that person has not been found.

“We just can’t understand how in a crowd of 80,000 people he just walked out and disappeared.

That’s what we can’t understand. He must have gone home, he went somewhere that night and got up and got up somewhere the following morning.”

Mrs Hart added: “People saw him get punched and still the person hasn’t been found.”