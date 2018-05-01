Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

AN EXTRA meeting into the future of mental health care in the town will take place this week.

NHS bosses announced the move for an extra meeting following criticism by those who attended the first meeting in Macclesfield in March held as part of a consultation into plans to move an inpatient mental health service out of the borough.

Complaints were made after members of the public received answers to just three of the 80 questions asked at the meeting.

Former nurse Michael Trafford, who has worked with mental health service for 36 years and was based the old Parkside Hospital, described the situation as a ‘fiasco’.

NHS bosses said they have taken on board the criticism received from the first meeting and have made changes to all following consultations.

Dr Paul Bowen, chair of NHS Eastern Cheshire CCG, said that changes had been made to the format allowing an extra 30 minutes from questions at the end of the session.

The meeting will take place at Macclesfield Football Club, on Thursday, May 3 from 2.30 and 5pm.