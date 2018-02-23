Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A FORMER Macclesfield Town star has led an unfashionable Swedish side to victory over football giants Arsenal.

Graham Potter played 60 times for Macclesfield in the 2004/5 season scoring eight times.

Potter, now manager of Östersunds FK, led his team to a 2-1 victory in the Emirates Stadium in the Europa League.

But his team still crashed out of the competition as a result of the Gunners three-nil victory in the first leg.

Potter was a popular full-back during his days with the Silkmen playing under Brian Horton.

He told the Express in 2004: “[Macclesfield Town] a great little set up here, I’m really enjoying my football. The lads are fantastic and we’ve got a few really good players. The fans have welcomed me and made it really easy to settle in."

Potter, 42, has taken Ostersunds from the Swedish fourth tier into European football in just six years.

There are plans to build a statue in his honour near the small ground which holds just over 8,000.

With three wins out of six, only three English managers have more Europa League victories (excluding qualifiers) than Potter: Roy Hodgson (10 out of 21), Steve McClaren (six out of 18) and Alan Pardew (four out of 12).

He has become known in Sweden for his unorthodox managerial techniques, which include making players take part in drama productions. The team performed Swan Lake in a local theatre in late 2015.

The former Boston and Southampton star left the club after Horton failed to offer him a new deal, with the player saying he had been told his ‘ defensive qualities were not up to standard ’.