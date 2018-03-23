Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Major changes to the town’s bus services will be introduced next week.

Cheshire East Council’s cabinet voted last year to stop providing some subsidies for bus routes in order to save £1m a year.

The changes - which affect routes in Macclesfield, Bollington and Poynton - will be implemented this week.

As well as changes to the subsidised bus services consulted on last summer, operators have also made changes to some of the commercially-operated bus routes across the borough.

The P1 services in Poynton is being merged with the 392 to become the 391. The new route - which will begin operating on April 2 - will follow the majority of the current 392 route from Macclesfield, before going via Middlewood, Park Lane, Clumber Road and Copperfield Road.

The 1 High Peak Macclesfield to Black Road service will be cancelled as of Monday (March 26), with the current 58 route diverted via Black Road.

The 5 & 6 from Macclesfield, Weston and Upton Priory, will operate with a revised timetable from April 1, including Sundays.

The Friday and Saturday evening and the Sunday services of the 9, 10, 10a will be withdrawn from April 1.

The 11 High Peak service from Macclesfield to Kerridge via Tytherington will cancelled from April 1. This route will be covered by the new Selwyns 391 and 392 service, which will run from Macclesfield through Bollington, Poynton and Stockport.

The 19 High Peak service has a revised time table.

The 27,27a and 27b Springfield bus and coach service from Macclesfield to Knutsford will be cancelled from March 31.

The 27 will be replaced by a new 88 service operated by D&G from April 1.

Arriva’s 130 Sunday service from Macclesfield to Manchester, via Macclesifeld hospital and Wilmslow, has been withdrawn.

The full list of all changes and new timetables can be viewed at cheshireeast.gov.uk/bustimetables.

Changes due to take effect from Sunday, April 1, will operate from Tuesday, April 3 due to the Easter holiday.

For a full list go to https:// www.cheshireeast.gov.uk/public_transport/bus/bus_service_timetables.aspx