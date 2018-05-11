The video will start in 8 Cancel

Dramatic drone footage shows the full extent of the storm damage at Macclesfield Forest.

More than 6,000 mature trees were uprooted when Storm Emma ripped through the forest in March.

Images recorded from an aerial camera reveal swathes of uprooted trees as the drone sweeps above the ancient woodland.

Conifers on the outlying edge of the forest appear to have taken the brunt of the storm and toppled like dominos in the high wins.

Another image shows a huge tree lying on top of a small building with its roof caved in.

The footage was taken by staff at United Utilities, which owns the land.

Despite a massive clean up operation following the storm in March, parts of the forest, including some footpaths, remain closed to cyclists and walkers.

Liam Kilbride, catchment manager from United Utilities, said: “Since the storm we have been working very hard to clear footpaths and make the area safe.

“We’ve managed to open many of the footpaths with only four routes still remaining closed. We are hopeful to have all footpaths back open in the near future.”

He added: “We are aware how popular this area is and we would like to thank everyone for their patience during this time.”

Macclesfield Forest, which is home to 300,000 trees, has been designated as a site of biological importance.

It is believed to date back to the Brozen Age, and was once part of the Royal Forest of Macclesfield, owned by the Earl of Chester.

Parts of Macclesfield remain closed to the public. For an up to date list of routes, go to www.macclesfield-forest.co.uk