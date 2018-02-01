Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A £19 million leisure complex in Macclesfield town centre will open in early 2020, it has been revealed.

Macclesfield MP David Rutley said work on the scheme would finally begin in the coming months following talks with council chiefs.

After being unveiled in February 2016, it had been hoped that the project which will feature a seven screen cinema and eight cafes, restaurants and bars, would open later this year.

A spokesman for Cheshire East Council blamed the delays on the ‘complexities surrounding such a major development’.

Speaking after a meeting with the council’s acting deputy chief executive Frank Jordan, and Jo Wise, the strategic regeneration manager, Mr Rutley said he was pleased to hear work and the complex will be open to the public in two years time. He said: “I am pleased that progress is being made on these vital priorities for the town centre, and that there is ongoing consideration being given to further public realm investment.

“It was positive to see how local residents have engaged with these plans, and to learn more about how Cheshire East Council is actively listening to the views of local residents and businesses.

“I will continue to work with the council, and local businesses and community groups, to deliver plans to regenerate and revitalise Macclesfield town centre.”

Plans were first unveiled for the scheme when the council offered one of two of the town centre’s car parks for the development of a cinema scheme.

Ask Retail later came forward with the plans for the Churchill Way car park.

The firm was previously owned by troubled construction services giant Carillion but was sold to the Midlands-based Richardson business before Carillion went into administration earlier this month.

A spokesperson for Cheshire East Council said: “There are many complexities with bringing forward a major development of the nature proposed.

“While the council wishes to see delivery of a landmark leisure scheme on this site, equally it is important that time is taken to ensure that the detail of the scheme reflects the uniqueness of Macclesfield.

“The council has been impressed by Ask Real Estate’s team’s commitment to listening to local peoples views and striving for the best scheme which can be delivered.”