THERE’S a hole lot of trouble out there on Macclesfield’s roads - and these are the picture that prove it.

We asked readers to tell us where the worst potholes are in the borough, and they didn’t let us down.

Our newsdesk received a number of pictures showing craters opening up on roads across the borough, including photographs on Cumberland Street in Macclesfield, Flash Lane in Bollington, Stoney Fold Lane in Macclesfield and Bollin Grove in Prestbury.

After a recent bout of freezing weather residents told us that they believe the roads are in a worse state than ever.

And with £150,000’s worth of cuts planned in Cheshire East Council’s highways budget for 2018/19, some fear the repair budget could get tighter.

Laura Jeuda, councillor for Macclesfield South, says repairs are not being done well enough.

She told the Express: “The explanation from the [council] is that the bad weather prevents more effective work been done. It is winter for goodness sake, why weren’t they repaired before?

“All it means is council tax payers are paying over and over again for shoddy work and compensation to the drivers affected.”

Nick Mannion, councillor for Macclesfield West and Ivy, says the council should have spent more pothole problem before things got as bad as they are now. He said: “The chickens are coming home to roost. The council wants to cut more money from the road management budget and they are not keeping things up to scratch at the moment. Surely they should be spending more money up front in order to make saving in the long term.”

Bollington resident Megan Codling contacted the Express to say several roads near her home have been plagued with potholes and warn that the longer they are left, the more expensive they will become.

She said: “Budgets may be tight, but if you don’t fix potholes, quite simply they get bigger and when it comes time that they need fixing its a bigger, more expensive job.

Reader Tracey Mottershead, 56, of Macclesfield, also got in touch with the Express to say the roads in and around Macclesfield are dangerous.

She said: “I have seen many a quick, cheap and temporary repair to these holes which we all know is not the answer, the roads need re-surfacing properly which will stop this false economy.

“Most people pay their road tax and expect regular and lasting repairs to be carried out properly.”

David Rutley, Macclesfield MP, said he has contacted the council and that even though £150,000 could be cut from the highways budget, he has been assured that additional resources will be directed towards repairing potholes.

He added: “I have been in contact with Coun Rachel Bailey, Leader of Cheshire East Council, and she has assured me that additional resources are being directed towards repairing potholes and that the Council’s Highways Team is responding to this issue as a priority.”

Council bosses have also pledged to spend £197m over the next three years on highways.

Responding to concerns, Don Stockton, cabinet member with responsibility for highways, said potholes are inspected and fixed within ‘specified timescales’.

He said: “The highways team has directed additional resources towards this and they are working hard to deal with the problem.”

Residents shared their thoughts with the Express on some of the worst offending roads.

John Quinn said: “There’s a really bad one at Broken Cross roundabout. Have to swerve to avoid it every day.”

John Bedson said: “Junction of Hayes Farm Road with Princess Way. Princess Way near to junction of Gawsworth Road. Gas Road at rear of Tesco near car wash. Broken Cross roundabout several on entry from Gawsworth Road to name a few. Too many to mention.”

Aaron Muir said: “The Bakestonedale Road between Pott Shrigley and the Macclesfield Road is almost on the verge of being completely impassable at parts since the heavy rainfall late last year.”

Voe White said: “Nicholson Avenue, Fence Avenue leading on to Buxton Road, Delermere Drive grids sunk very dangerous for motorists.”

Nicola Thomson said: “On Brown Street there are awful Pot holes and on the road to Alderley Edge are some terrible ones which I’m sure will cause an accident eventually.”

Chris O’Neill said: “Bottom corner of Robin Hood Avenue was ‘looked at” last week after I’d emailed them and probably others had too, but it’s as if they’ve done nothing. Needs fully resurfaced in fact.”

Derek Machin said: “The one they patched on Byrons Lane, yet again, only 5-6 weeks ago is widening and deepening again.”

Dan Blackman said: “Potholes outside Standing Stone Carpark took out two new tyres and bent four wheel bolts in one hit. There’s a really bad one as you come up from the : : Vikki Bourne said: “Leisure Centre on Priory Lane towards Birtles road. Every time I hit it I curse myself for forgetting about it!

Andy Nicholls said: “Hit a huge one on Bonis Hall Lane over Christmas. 180 quid for a new tyre.”

Claire Tovee said: “They recently did ones on lower part of Brook Street - but only half of them... Why?!”

Megan Codling said: “Flash Lane, Bollington always suffers with potholes each year. It’s currently got two or three in the usual place! Same every year – and probably difficult to fix because the road is so busy all of the time. You know you’ve gone down them too – cars swerve to avoid them on what is a narrow lane.”

Sue Armitt said: “Dunster Road is used as short cut for traffic from Hurdsfield industrial estate and potholes galore - filled and opened again.