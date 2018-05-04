Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A set of yellow lines has left passers-by scratching their heads.

Resident David Johnson was passing by Catherine Street, in Macclesfield, when he noticed something was not quite right with a paint job.

Fresh yellow lines had been laid as part of ongoing work in the road - but rather paint the whole line, the artists have left several gaps.

Mr Johnson was left confused as to why the workmen had been so conservative with the paint.

He contacted the paper and, after showing the photographs to the council, we are still none the wiser.

Have you come across these lines in recent weeks? Did the workmen run out of paint? Can you solve the mystery?