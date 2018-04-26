Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

COMMUTERS are set to be disrupted next week when rail workers strike for 24 hours.

Rail union RMT confirmed further strike action in a dispute over rail safety and the axing of guards on Arriva Rail North services.

RMT members will strike for 24 hours on Wednesday, May 9.

The action is likely to affect services from Macclesfield to Manchester and Stoke.

General secretary, Mick Cash said: “The intransigence of private rail companies over the issue of the guard guarantee means that we have no option but to announce further strike action.”

Chris Dale, 70, who has lived in Macclefield all his life, is chair of TravelWatch North West, who represent users of public transport.

He said: “This has been a grindingly long dispute which has affected rail passengers for too long.

“For commuters in the Macclesfield area it means uncertainty for those travelling to work. Not just those heading for Manchester but to other towns and cities as well.

“I’ve heard stories that workers have faced disciplinary action for being late due to the action. It’s high time all parties held talks that sorted the issue out.”