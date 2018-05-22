Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

VETERAN comedian Arthur Smith is looking forward to exploring Macclesfield and beyond during his visit to perform at the Barnaby Festival next month.

Smith, whose show will be at St Michael’s Church on Friday, June 22n has performed for more than 40 years alongside a comedy writing and television career which has seen him appear regularly on QI, Have I Got News For You and Grumpy Old Men among others.

The 63-year-old said it was an honour to have been invited to the festival. He said: “I’m looking forward to visiting and exploring what’s going on.

“There’s a whole lot of different events organised and it’s obvious that some very hard work has gone into staging things in such a variety of places.

“I will also be bringing my walking boots and getting out into the Cheshire countryside at some point.

“It’s become a thing I do when I go to new places to perform. I get out and ramble in the fields and hills.”

Smith is also looking forward performing in the Grade II listed St Michael’s.

“I’ve done a couple of shows before in churches and they’ve gone well,” he said. “At first I thought that with the high ceilings and open space the laughter might not carry but the acoustics have always been good. I suppose a church is designed for that. I did a show once in Cornwall and ended up speaking from the pulpit, which has just given me an idea.”

During the show Smith will read some extracts from his memoir ‘My Name Is Daphne Fairfax’ and he also promises a small degree of audience participation, with a grand title for those who help him.

“I will need an assistant for the second half of the show,” he said.

“It’s not hard work and for helping me I will be bestowing the honour of them being hailed The Emperor or Empress of Macclesfield for the evening.”

The Barnaby Festival, a biennial celebration of art and culture runs from Friday, June 15 until Sunday June 24. The Barnaby Parade will take place on Saturday, June 16 at midday, with spectacular floats and costumes from community groups.

Tickets for the show, as well as the complete listings for the Barnaby Festival 2018 are available at barnabyfestival.org.uk.

Tickets will also be available from the Visitors Information Centre at Macclesfield Town Hall.