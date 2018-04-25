Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Recent cases that were heard by Stockport magistrates:

Stuart Alan Preston, 35, of Livingstone Close, Macclesfield, admitted stealing groceries and cat food worth £21.99 from B&M Bargains. He was fined £67 and ordered to pay compensation of £21.99 and costs of £115.

Paul Anthony Davies, 28, of Beech Lane, Macclesfield, has admitted possession of class a drug, three charges of fraud by using a stolen bank card. He was fined £50 and ordered to pay £42 compensation. He was also ordered to carry out a six month drug rehabilitation requirement and must pay a £85 costs.

Jamie Lee Cleaver, 27, of Kennedy Avenue, Macclesfield, has admitted assault and criminal damage. He was bailed until April 20.

Lucy Rebecca Worswick, 23, of Somerset Close, Macclesfield, admitted driving dangerously on Park Lane in Macclesfield. She must carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and a 15 day rehabilitation activity requirement. She must also pay £285 costs.

Charlene Gregory, 36, of Bucklow Walk, Macclesfield, has admitted harassment by sending inappropriate messages. She must carry out a 15 days rehabilitation activity requirement and has been banned from contacting her victim for a year. She must also pay £185 costs.

Neal Adams, 43, of London Road, Macclesfield, must carry out 250 hours of unpaid work for stealing a bike from Halfords, and wine and burgers from Aldi. He admitted the offences at Stockport Magistrates Court. He must also take part in a Thinking Skills Programme, pay £5.68 compensation and £150 costs.

Karl Roy Ainsworth, 27, of Wellington Road, Bollington, has been given a 12 month conditional discharge after admitting theft. He must also pay £105 costs,

Oliver James Perrin, 19, of Brocklehurst Avenue, Macclesfield, has been fined £80 after admitting being drunk and disorderly on Brocklehurst Avenue. He must also pay £115 costs.

Recent cases that were heard by Crewe magistrates court:

Richard Frazer Bradbury, 24, of Brocklehurst Avenue, Macclesfield, has been jailed for 16 weeks after admitting assault by beating. He must also pay £200 costs.

Robert Joszef Holmes, 34, of Stamford Road, Macclesfield, has been jailed for six months and two weeks after admitting two charges of assault by beating, obstructing a constable in execution of his duty, and failing to comply with supervision requirements.

David Stephen Hampson, 34, of Belgrave Road, Macclesfield, has been fined £121 after admitting speeding on the A537 and A54. He must also pay 115 costs.

Brian Davidson, 53, of Melksham Close, Macclesfield, has been banned from driving for two years and fined £1,000 for drink driving. He admitted drink driving on London Road South, in Poynton, recording 93 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit is 35. He must also pay £450 costs.