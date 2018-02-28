Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Macclesfield Town manager John Askey is ‘committed’ to the club and won’t be leaving - despite being linked to a move away.

That is according to John Fenty, chairman of Grimsby Town, who Askey had been linked with a move to.

Mr Fenty told an interviewer that Askey had been considered for the vacant manager’s job at the Mariners.

Despite ruling out Askey taking on the job immediately, however, the chairman wouldn’t rule a possible move out for him in the future.

Mr Fenty told BBC Humberside: “Well he’s someone we gave consideration to and clearly why wouldn’t you?

“He’s a manager that’s doing very, very well at a lower level.

“Yes he catches the eye, but at the end of the day he’s made his commitment to Macclesfield I understand, so he’s a non contender as it stands.”

The Silkmen boss had been at the centre of frenzied speculation linking him with the vacant role in the North East.

Rumours were fuelled earlier last week when bookies stopped taking bets on Mr Askey joining the Mariners.

However, following the stunning 4-1 victory over promotion rivals Tranmere Rovers the powers that be at Macclesfield Town moved swiftly to end further unwanted distractions.

In an official statement, just hours after the match, the club announced a renewed offer to Mr Askey to keep him at the club in the long term dependent on whether the club gets promoted.

Addressing the speculation, a statement on Macclesfield Town’s website said: “Given what John and the team have achieved this season, this is inevitable.

“But at this stage it is just speculation.

“There has been no formal approach made to the club from another club seeking permission to speak to John and it goes without saying that the Club do not want to allow anything to happen that may get in the way of the club’s return to the EFL.

“In recognition of John’s achievements so far this season, in January the Club offered him a substantial reward for guiding the Club to promotion this season and the Club is currently in discussions with John to further improve that offer.”

Following a late winner against Maidenhead United on Saturday, February 24, the Silkmen remain top of the National League, five points clear of nearest rivals, Sutton United.

See Sport for the latest on the high-flying Silkmen.