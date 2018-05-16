Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Macclesfield’s little-known but hugely significant connections with India will be celebrated in an exclusive exhibition at this year’s Barnaby Festival.

Macclesfield’s relationship with India and Pakistan goes back to the Victorian era, when a silk manufacturer visited Kashmir and brought back samples of fabric patterns to show students at Macclesfield School of Art and Design.

Contemporary artist Zarah Hussain , whose grandfather also emigrated to Macclesfield from Kashmir to work in the textile industry, has taken inspiration from this anglo-Indian textile trade for her commission for this year’s festival, ‘Invisible Threads’.

Zarah, who is a former pupil at Ryles Park, said: “The installation reflects my interest in these ‘Invisible threads’ that connect Macclesfield to Kashmir and within it the history of my own family’s migration.

“It is fascinating to me that through Empire, a town like Macclesfield had such far-reaching global connections. I am interested in the invisible history of the textile industry. All these Kashmiri men and women came to Macclesfield to work here in the mills - yet this contribution is largely forgotten.” She added: “You can see how Indian textiles influenced a lot of the fabrics in Macclesfield.

“For example some of the textiles I looked at were based around a pomegranate. I don’t think that comes from the UK – it’s an Indian influence. People think that paisley is very typically English, but it’s not, it’s come from Kashmir. We are an Empire with a very rich history, so my installation is about celebrating that.”

Zarah, who grew up in a weavers cottage in Macclesfield, added: “When I was little there was about 20 [Kashmiri] families in Macclesfield, my granddad and his friends worked in the mills. “My mother fringed silk scarves, so there was always colour and pattern around. My father also worked in textiles, so it had a real influence on me.”

Zarah’s LED Light Installation, which includes her signature geometric designs, will open at Macclesfield Silk Museum on Friday, June 15.

Mandy Martinez, Festival manger said: “This year’s Barnaby Festival theme is routes/roots. I think Zarah has explored this in a really interesting way and we are delighted to have her exhibiting here in her hometown at The Silk Museum.”

Zarah, who is now based in London, studied Islamic Art at The Prince’s Foundation School of Traditional Arts and has displayed work across the country, including The Barbican in London.

For more go to https://barnabyfestival.org.uk