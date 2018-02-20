Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Royal Mail has changed its collection times for 19 of the town’s post boxes.

The service will now collect post once a day at 9am - more than eight hours sooner than previous 5.45pm slot - which means anyone hoping for next day delivery must post it by 9am the day before.

John Chidgey, 74, of Buxton Road, regularly uses the post box on York Street and says he outraged by the change, which will affect residents and businesses.

He said: “This effectively delays our mail by 24 hours.

“Before this change, you could post first class on say a Wednesday afternoon, have it collected in the early evening and delivered on a Thursday morning.

“To add insult to injury, the collection time opposite the station has been changed to 4pm, thereby delaying the large amounts of business mail posted there after work.”

John, who is a retired lecturer, added: “I know they are losing money because of email etc but to do something like this, it is shooting themselves in the foot.”

The post boxes in Macclesfield where mail will no longer be collected after 9am are on Whitefields, York Street, Beech Lane, Victoria Road, Brook Street, Sycamore Crescent, Mill Green, Earlsway, Brown Street, Windmill Street, Elizabeth Street, West Street, Ivy Road, Chester Road and Nicholson Avenue.

The other post boxes affected are on Brocklehurst Avenue in Hurdsdfield, Ovenhouse Lane in Bollington, outside the Tytherington Club in Tytherington, and Church House Lane in Sutton.

Royal Mail has defended its decision, saying postmen or women will be collecting the post after completing their rounds in the morning, with only a small number of the town’s 200 post boxes affected.

A spokesperson for Royal Mail said: “A significant decline in letter volumes means that many postboxes no longer cover their costs and contain very few items of mail.

“Rather than decommission uneconomic low-use postboxes, we aim to improve the efficiency of our collections arrangements.

“A small number of boxes in the Macclesfield area have been changed to collection on delivery.

“This means the mail collection from these postboxes will be carried out by the local postman or woman on their delivery route, at a time dependent on where the box is located on that route.”