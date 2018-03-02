Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Almost a dozen knives have been handed into police, as part of a county wide amnesty.

Macclesfield police have collected six blades, while another five were handed in at Macclesfield recycling centre.

Operation Sceptre ran from Monday, February 12 to Sunday, February 18 and was aimed at reducing knife crime in Cheshire, which has the ninth highest for knife crime in the country, outside London.

Laura Marler, chief inspector of Macclesfield Police Station, said: “Cheshire Constabulary take knife crime very seriously and our officers and Police Community Support Officers are working hard to raise awareness around and tackle knife crime.

“The knife bins have been at our local police stations and we are always pleased to see knives handed in so that they are off the streets and our communities are a safer place to live, work and socialise. I am grateful in the support shown from the public around this work.

“We have also worked with local schools to present on the subject of knife crime which I am sure will have had a positive impact on young people.” Fifty-nine knives were handed in across the county.