The Government has pledged an extra £1m to fix potholes in Cheshire East.

The cash is part of a £100m Pothole Action Fund shared across the country to repair potholes which have blighted the town’s roads following a severe winter.

It comes after Cheshire East Council pledged more than £2 million to tackle the problem, with opposition councillors saying they had been ‘shamed’ into stumping up most of the money following a feature on the problem in the Macclesfield Express.

Councillor Don Stockton, Cheshire East Council cabinet member for environment, said: “This is welcome news at a time when the council is faced with a real challenge in terms of meeting the demands for road repairs.

"That the secretary of state has increased the amount of funding for all authorities also demonstrates that the pothole problem is not peculiar to Cheshire East; that councils up and down the country are spending more money repairing roads.

“In Cheshire East, we are repairing, on average, 150 road defects a day and have substantially increased the number of highways teams engaged in road repairs.

“We have to prioritise the urgent repairs we are currently carrying out but the additional money will enable us to do more permanent resurfacing work in the spring and summer months ahead.”local