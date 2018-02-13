Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

a charity pancake race has been hailed a flipping success as runners braved the cold for the annual fun run.

In a record turnout, the race in aid of the Macclesfield Hospital’s charity ECHO saw 18 teams compete, raising a fantastic £300 for the cause.

A spokesman for the East Cheshire NHS Trust said: “The fourth annual pancake race held in aid of East Cheshire NHS Trust’s charity ECHO went very well despite the cold weather and rain. All 18 teams we were expecting were there, making it a record turnout, and many went to great efforts with their fancy dress costumes.

“The event was a great day. Thanks to the generosity of donors, ECHO supports the work of the trust locally both in Macclesfield Hospital and local community health services.”

A team entered by addiction support charity Reach Out and Recover (ROAR) were named winners on the day following a ‘photo finish’ with a team from the Tytherington Club, and received a voucher for a studio photography session courtesy Ollier Photography.

And a second team from ROAR went away with a sharing platter donated by Subway, on West Park Drive, after winning Best Fancy Dress.

East Cheshire NHS Trust thanked the support of Silk 106.9, Macclesfield Town Council, Cheshire East Council and the Rotary Club of Macclesfield Castle, which helped raise at least £300 for East Cheshire NHS Trust’s charity ECHO, which supports the work of Macclesfield Hospital.