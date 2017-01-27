Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Prestbury Golf Club’s young star Bel Wardle enjoyed a superb season in 2016 and is now working hard to prepare for another successful year in 2017, which is her last in the junior ranks.

Bel had to recover from an injury in early January last year which saw her take two months off from playing and practising and also during the year she was also involved in taking her GCSE Exams.

But this did not hold back her run of outstanding results which saw her finish fifth in the English Girls championships, runner-up in the British Girls Championships at Royal St Davids, ninth in the British Ladies at Dundonald Links, eighth in the St Rule Trophy at St Andrews, retain the Cheshire Girls Championship at Royal Liverpool for the third time and tie first in the Birkdale Scratch.

Bel played for England in the French u21 championships in Paris, represent England in the European Team Championships in Oslo, played in the girls home internationals in Conwy and in the World Girls Championships in Misssissuga, Canada, where she finished eighth overall

She finished third in the England Girls Order of Merit and 11th in the Ladies Order of Merit – she is also 13th in the LGU Order of Merit and has a current World Amateur ranking of 355.

Bel said: “Over the winter I will be concentrating on my swing and a few other changes with my coach Richard Green at Bramhall and working on my strength and conditioning with Angela Jackson at Physiofit Drew Roberts at ICAN Personal Training in Alderley Edge.

“In the coming season I will commence the year playing in the Portuguese Ladies Championships in January followed by the Spanish ladies Championships in early March and I am also a member of the England Girls u18 national squad.

”My goals for the season include trying to achieve a place in the Junior Solheim Cup Team for August as well as improving my game consistency whilst studying for my A levels.

“This is my last year as a junior golfer and I want to make sure that I enjoy it to the full.

“I will be looking to go to college in the USA in 2018 and have already had a number of scholarship offers but at this point in time I have still to make up my mind where to go.”

A Sunday ‘Open to All’ Stableford at Styal was won by Andy Sharrocks with an impressive haul of 39 points taking him clear of Andy Withington and Steve James, both 38 and Peter Hale 37.

Styal’s mean and lean seniors played the latest round of their Winter League and Clive Senior won a cpo on 37 points from Brent Vose with Richard Armstead 36 and Paul Carr and Geoff Parkin, both 35 also picking up valuable ranking points.

A medal at Mottram Hall saw Steve Nicholson go clickety click to finish ahead of Sam Lynch and Martin Anderson, both 69, and Umran Rawthore 70.

Golfers looking to play one of the top courses in the world are being the chance to play in the Trump Turnberry Invitational organised by local star Andrew Murray.

It is being staged on October 11-13 and the course features some of the most incredible and scenic golf holes in the world.

For more details on what could be the golf experience of a lifetime contact either Sandra or Justine on 01925 751862 or email them on either sandra@andrewmurraygolf.com or justine@andrewmurraygolf.com.