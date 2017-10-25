Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Macclesfield Town winger Elliott Durrell says that there is a very positive vibe around the club at the moment after the recent great run of form.

Heading into their midweek trip to Dagenham & Redbridge, the Silkmen had won five straight league matches to leave them three points clear at the top of the National League table.

Durrell has been extremely pleased with how things are going, and hopes that they continue to play out that way over the coming weeks.

“It is a good place to be in at the moment but obviously that comes with good results, I think we have won five on the spin now and we are only getting stronger which is a positive,” he told the club’s official website.

“There is a buzz about the place and long may it continue!

“We know that nothing is won or lost in the early months but it is good to be where we are and in the position we are in, and everyone is buzzing coming to training every day.”

Macclesfield were set to head to Dagenham & Redbridge as the Express went to print on Tuesday, with the Daggers dropping to ninth place after failing to win any of their last three matches.

While that may be the case, Durrell insists that every game in the National League is tough no matter the circumstances.

“There is never an easy game in this league, it is an unforgiving league and when you are having a bad run of form the games seem to come thick and fast,” he said.

“There is no better period to have when you are flying, you just want the games to keep coming.

“We have tough games but we will make sure we go into the game full of confidence.”