MACCLESFIELD Town assistant manager Steve Watson says the confidence of the team is at an all-time high after moving to the top of the National League table.

The Silkmen have won four games in a row, including a 1-0 home win over Ebbsfleet United on Saturday.

Watson is extremely happy with how things have been going, and wants them to keep up their good run of form over the coming weeks.

“The most pleasing thing for me is that at the moment is that last season we had spells where we’d manage two wins but we would still fail to get a run of form going.

“Now we’ve got that run going, the lads are confident,” he said. “Hopefully they go into these games now believing that they’re going to win. Without being overly confident it’s very good to have that belief that any game you go into you could win.

“We’ve got two very tough games coming in the league and the FA Cup in between, and there’s still a lot of hard work to do.”

Watson now hopes the team’s recent impressive performances encourage more fans to attend matches at the Moss Rose.

“It’s always important that the fans get behind the team. You can never put a price or value on how important the fans are and they can be the twelth man and they can be a difference maker at times,” he said. “It’s vital to put the fact we’re top of the league to the back of our minds. It’s very early in the season. It’s nice to look at the league and see that we’re top but we know how much hard work needs to be done.”

Despite being the league leaders, Watson joked that manager John Askey still has an initial target in mind. He said: “Nobody’s getting above themselves, and if you ask John I’m sure he’ll tell you we’re still a few wins away from being safe from relegation!”

Macclesfield will now hope to carry their good run of league form into the FA Cup on Saturday when they face Stourbridge in the fourth qualifying round of the competition.

The Silkmen head to the War Memorial Athletic Ground for the game, with Stourbridge currently sitting fifth in the Evo-Stik Premier Division table. Macc reached the second round proper last season, knocking out League One Walsall along the way.