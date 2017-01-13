Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Macclesfield Town moved into the second round of the FA Trophy after coming from behind to beat Altrincham at the Moss Rose.

The visitors led at the interval, but a good second half fightback from the Silkmen saw them turn things around thanks to goals from Danny Whitaker and Danny Rowe.

It means Macc have booked their place in the next stage of the competition, where they will take on AFC Sudbury this weekend.

Macclesfield manager John Askey made two changes to the team that had beaten Tranmere Rovers in the previous match with Ryan Boot and Dan Cowan replacing Craig Ross and Andy Halls.

Macc were the better team in the early stages, having the majority of the ball, but failed to create any clear-cut opportunities.

That changed on 13 minutes when Rowe had the first chance, with his shot deflecting narrowly wide after he got on the end of a good cross from Kingsley James.

Cowan then went close from the resulting corner, but Altrincham managed to clear the danger and it remained goalless.

The Silkmen had to be alert at the other end, with Boot called upon to keep out an attempt from Damian Reeves.

He couldn’t keep the visitors out a few minutes later though as Altrincham took the lead through Harry Cain.

Boot saved an initial effort, but Cain was on hand to fire home at the second attempt via a deflection to make it 1-0.

Macclesfield tried to hit back immediately when Rowe found Chris Holroyd in the box, but his header was off target.

Rowe then went from provider to shooter, curling an effort narrowly wide as Macclesfield continued to search for an equaliser.

The hosts were then forced into a change just before the break when Paul Lewis suffered an injury, with Whitaker coming on in his place.

Unsurprisingly, Rowe had the final opportunity on the stroke of half-time when he fired a powerful shot towards goal, but Altrincham defender John Cyrus was on hand to block it and ensure his team led at the break.

Macc were quick out of the blocks at the start of the second half and their hard work was rewarded when they finally levelled things up.

Rowe had been lively throughout the game, and his cross into the box was turned home by Whitaker to equalise and make it 1-1.

It was almost a quick-fire double for the home side when Rowe sent in another dangerous cross, but this time Altrincham goalkeeper Andrew Darber kept out the attempt from Holroyd.

The away side then frustrated their opponents as the half went on, and the match remained all square as it entered the final 15 minutes.

Ritchie Wellens came on for Jack Sampson as the Silkmen tried to find a winner, and it almost came when Whitaker crossed for George Pilkington, but his header was straight at Dawber.

It looked like the match may head for extra time, but Macclesfield finally went ahead in the 83rd minute when they scored their second goal of the game.

Rowe was rewarded for his fine performance during the match, as he raced down the left before cutting inside and placing the ball into the corner to score and ensure that his side moved into the next round of the competition.

Macclesfield: Boot, Cowan, Fitzpatrick, Pilkington, Byrne, Hancox, James, Lewis (Whitaker 40’), Rowe, Sampson (Wellens 73’), Holroy. Subs Not Used: Ross, Norburn, Madeley