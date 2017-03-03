Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Macclesfield Town manager John Askey is urging the supporters to cut out any negativity and get fully behind the team.

The Silkmen are challenging for promotion from the National League this season, and remain firmly in the hunt for a play-off place.

As the Express went to print on Tuesday, they were also set to host Dulwich Hamlet in their FA Trophy quarter-final replay at the Moss Rose.

With that in mind, Askey hopes that the supporters can back the team 100 per cent and remain behind them during any tough times.

“Our fans have got to realise that we are in a decent position. There are 14 games to go in the league and everybody needs to get behind the players because it’s no use moaning when we go a goal behind or when we’re not playing particularly well,” he told the club’s official website.

“It’s more important that we try and gee the lads up and encourage them, and that’s not only me but the supporters too.

“If they can do that and realise that we have a good chance of doing something this season then it helps that chance if they get behind them.”

If Macclesfield were able to overcome Dulwich Hamlet on Tuesday, up next for them would be a two-legged FA Trophy semi-final against Tranmere Rovers.

The need for a replay against Dulwich Hamlet in midweek meant that the planned league match against Gateshead had to be postponed.

While it means that his side have had to add another game to their already busy schedule, Askey was glad that the Gateshead match didn’t take place.

“It may have done us a favour not having to play Gateshead as they had a free day on Saturday,” he said.

“In the long run it may seem better getting a draw against Dulwich Hamlet, as daft as that seems.”

Askey has recently made a new signing at the Moss Rose, bringing in Nottingham Forest forward James Thorne on loan.

The Macclesfield boss is glad to have him on board, and hopes he can make an impact at the club as they continue to battle for promotion.

“We have had James here before he went off to Nottingham Forest, and he’s a good strong footballer,” he said.

“He just needs games under his belt, so hopefully we can do that for him and give them to him.”

Thorne was set to feature in the FA Trophy replay with Dulwich Hamlet on Tuesday, but Askey has revealed an issue that may prevent him from doing so.

“His girlfriend is due to have a baby any time now, so hopefully it won’t be on Tuesday as he will miss the game!”