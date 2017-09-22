Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

MACCLESFIELD Town assistant manager Steve Watson has warned his side they need to learn from their emphatic 4-1 defeat to Maidstone United and ensure it doesn’t occur in the future.

The Silkmen suffered a heavy defeat in front of their own supporters on Saturday.

Watson was frustrated with the performance, and, ahead of Saturday’s game at Torquay, insisted the team must cut out such displays.

“We have to learn from the game and make sure that doesn’t happen again,” he told the club’s official website.

“You’d hope all the lads are as disappointed as the fans and as disappointed as we are, but we do have to question why we can’t kick on and get that run going. We’ll start again and try to get the returning lads up to speed.

“You look at the league and you’re bitterly disappointed because we know the games we’ve lost could have put us clear at the top of the league, but you’re also buoyed by the fact that we’re still right in the mix. If we can get a win straight away it would be ideal and that’s what we’ll try to do.”

While Watson was annoyed by the performance, he did find a couple of positives.

“Koby Arthur got his first goal. He came on and finished it very well,” he said. “And it’s good to have Danny Whitehead back in and around the camp too, but he’ll need some more football as he hasn’t played a full game in quite some time.”

TWO players have departed Macclesfield Town during the past week with Courtney Richards and Billy O’Brien both leaving.

Richards departs temporarily, joining National League rivals Solihull Moors on loan for three months, but O’Brien exits permanently after having his contract mutually terminated in order to seek a new challenge.

Macc boss John Askey was sad to see O’Brien go, but didn’t want to stand in his way of a potential new opportunity.

“Billy left the club this week. It’s come as a shock, but I think he’s leaving with the idea of another career in mind,” he told the club’s official website.

“I think it’s something he’s had on his mind for a while, so, we’ll be on the lookout for another goalkeeper.

“We all wish him all the best for the future.”

As for Richards, he has the chance to get first team football at Solihull, and their manager Liam McDonald was glad to add him to his club’s ranks.

“Courtney will add energy and quality to our midfield to complement what we already have,” he said.

“Despite only being 23, he’s an experienced footballer who is a leader and will be a good character to have in our dressing room.”