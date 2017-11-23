Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

JOHN Askey has revealed that he is still keen to add new players to his Macclesfield Town side.

The Silkmen have proved they are good enough to mix it with the best in National League this season, but the depth of the squad is still being

tested.

With that in mind, Askey hopes recruitments can be brought into the club in the near future, in order to help give Macc the best chance of challenging for promotion.

“We have a very strong squad, but it’s also very small in terms of numbers. It only takes one or two injuries and it can be the difference between getting promoted and not,” he told the club’s official website.

“It’s important for the whole football club that we’re covered in case of injury or any other absences. We don’t want to leave ourselves short.

“They have to be quality though. They need to make a difference and push the ones already here. The players have shown they’re more than good enough for this level and, potentially, the league above too.

“We’re doing well at the minute, so you hope that makes us attractive to potential signings. We need people to complement what we’re already doing.”

Macclesfield were frustrated earlier this month when they signed Shamir Mullings on loan from Forest Green, only to discover a few days later he had a previously undetected injury, which led to the deal being cancelled and Mullings returning to his parent club.