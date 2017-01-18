Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Macclesfield Town manager John Askey has set his side a target of reaching 60 points as soon as possible.

The Silkmen are currently on 43 points ahead of this weekend’s home match against National League strugglers Guiseley, who currently sit inside the relegation zone.

A win in Saturday’s game could see eighth placed Macc close the gap on the play-off places, along with making it three league victories in a row.

With that in mind, Askey is hoping his team can keep up their good run of form over the coming weeks and reach his target fairly quickly.

“If we’re going to do anything then we need to be on 60 points as soon as possible,” he said.

“We’re on 43 at the moment so we need to get a string of results together to get us in and around the play-offs.”

If Macc are victorious against Guiseley then they could move to within six points of the play-off spots if other results go their way.

Askey’s men also still have a couple of games in hand on most of the teams above them in the table.

The Silkmen will be hoping for a similar performance to when they played Guiseley earlier in the season, picking up a 2-1 win on that occasion.

Macc raced into a 2-0 lead during the game back in September thanks to goals from Chris Holroyd and Ollie Norburn, before Guiseley pulled one back through Jordan Preston.

Askey’s men were able to hold on though to secure the victory and earn themselves all three points at Nethermoor Park.

The Silkmen head into this weekend’s new meeting with Guiseley on the back of a win last weekend, following a triumph in the FA Trophy against AFC Sudbury.

Goals from new signing Rhys Browne, Anthony Dudley and Jack Sampson helped Macc earn themselves a 3-1 win on Saturday.

Askey was delighted to come out on top, and is dreaming of a day out at Wembley later this year.

“We know that in the FA Trophy that you don’t have to win too many games to get to Wembley so it’s a competition that we want to do well in,” he said,

“We should have scored more, we should have had a penalty in the first five minutes and their player should have been sent off but apart from that everything went well!”

Up next for Macc in the FA Trophy is a home game against Forest Green Rovers in the third round, due to take place on the weekend of February 4.

That last 16 tie means that the planned National League match between Macclesfield and York City will have to be rescheduled for another date.