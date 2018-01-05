Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

MACCLESFIELD Town boss John Askey admits that he couldn’t have dreamed of being in a better situation than where his team currently find themselves.

The Silkmen are now six points clear at the top of the National League after an impressive run over the festive period which saw them win all three of their games.

They picked up a pair of wins over FC Halifax Town, along with a victory over fellow promotion hopefuls Sutton United to extend their lead in the division.

Askey is extremely pleased with what his players have managed to achieve so far this season, and is urging them to keep up the hard work.

“We’re six points clear and we couldn’t ask for anything better. Every game is important now,” he said.

“The league won’t be decided on one game, but when you beat a team who are only three points behind you like Sutton were last week then it’s an important win as it keeps them down and keeps us going.

“You can’t question the character of this squad. We’ve seen it throughout the season already, and hopefully that will continue until the end of the season and we’ll just see what happens.

“It’s great to hear everybody behind us. We’ll hopefully keep winning and hopefully more and more people will keep coming, as has happened in the past. We all know that it can change though.”

Macclesfield had to overcome adversity during that match against Sutton United on Saturday, as they had goalkeeper Shwan Jalal sent off during the second half.

Despite having to play with 10 men for around half an hour, Macclesfield held on to earn a 1-0 victory, and Askey was proud of both his players and the fans for helping get the team over the line.

“When you have a sending off like that it galvanises you even more,” he said. “It gets the crowd going and adds a bit of excitement to the game. Everybody got behind us and fortunately the players responded.”

Up next for the Silkmen is a home game against Solihull Moors on Saturday, who currently occupy the final relegation spot, sitting fourth from bottom.

The team head into the match with Macc in decent form though, having put together back to back victories, winning 2-1 at Barrow on Saturday before following that up with a 3-1 home win against Maidenhead United on New Year’s Day.