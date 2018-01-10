Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

JOHN Askey admits his Macclesfield Town side were not at their usual best during the 0-0 draw at home to Solihull Moors on Saturday.

The Silkmen played out a goalless draw at the Moss Rose, as they failed to find a goal against their relegation-threatened opponents.

Askey was frustrated not to get the victory in front of their own supporters, but in the end was just glad to keep his side’s unbeaten run going.

“It’s disappointing that we didn’t get three points. I thought the conditions were difficult and it was hard for us to play,” he told the club’s official website.

“We’ve been playing really well but we couldn’t be as slick as we usually are.

“It was a really good battling performance, because you can lose games like that very easily.

“One mistake and you let them in, so I was pleased with the point in the end, although we had chances to get all three.”

Mitch Hancox had scored a hat-trick for Macc in the previous game, and he almost got another goal during the match against Solihull, but Askey sympathised with him for wasting the opportunity.

“Elliott (Durrell) did well initially and the goalkeeper’s made a good save, and then Mitch hasn’t made contact with the ball,” he said.

“We still created chances, although obviously it wasn’t a great game, but I think conditions dictated that.”

The draw at home to Solihull means that Macclesfield’s lead at the top of the National League table has now been cut to four points, but Askey is still positive about the future.

“It keeps the momentum going and keeps the confidence going. I was pleased with how we dealt with the game,” he said.

“Solihull are a side on the up. I think they’re in a bit of a false position with the team that they’ve got now.”

Macclesfield were hoping to keep up their unbeaten run as the Express went to print on Tuesday, with the team making the trip to the Shay to take on FC Halifax Town in the FA Trophy.

The two teams hope it will be third time lucky, as the match has been postponed on two previous occasions after falling victim to the weather.

Macclesfield and Halifax have met twice in recent weeks in league action, with Macc winning both of the matches, including a dominant 4-1 away victory on New Year’s Day.