MACCLESFIELD Town manager John Askey believes a slight dip in concentration against Maidenhead United has cost his side the chance to be top of the National League table.

The Silkmen were held to a 1-1 draw at Maidenhead after Jake Hyde scored a late equaliser to cancel out Ryan Lloyd’s opener at York Road.

It leaves them third in the National League table, one point off league leaders Sutton United, and Askey thought conceding the late goal was the only blip in a good performance for his side.

“I thought we were excellent. If we hadn’t of had that slight dip in concentration then we’d be sitting top of the league,” he said.

“The other criticism I could have had was that we didn’t take all of our chances. We created numerous attempts, but the one time we found the

net was an unbelievable bit of play from Ryan Lloyd.

“I can’t remember Shwan Jalal having to make a save. We haven’t lost any ground though so it’s not the worst it could have been.”

Askey was also critical of the pitch at York Road, believing that it was a tough surface for his team to play on.

He said: “They were difficult conditions where the pitch isn’t very good. There was a big slope in the middle and it made it difficult to play the way we like to play.”

Just four points separate Sutton in first and Bromley in eighth, and Askey is well aware of how crucial each game is at the moment.

“It is very tight at the top of the league; the top spot keeps changing. Wrexham played Solihull last week and were apparently lucky to get the win so it just shows that there is nothing in the league from top to bottom.

“We have just got to keep our heads down and keep going. I think we are performing well and if you do that then the points come. We are in a very good position and hopefully that will continue.”

Up next for the Silkmen is another away trip as they head to Hartlepool, and Askey hopes they can continue their form on the road and also replicate that in front of their own supporters at the Moss Rose.

“Our away form has been excellent and if we can reproduce that at home then we would be quite a few points clear,” he said.

“We have just got to keep doing what we are doing away from home and hopefully the home form will come.”

Hartlepool are 13th in the National League table, and head into the match on the back of a 3-0 defeat at Ebbsfleet United on Saturday.