MACCLESFIELD Town manager John Askey insists that his side are still firmly in the play-off hunt after Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Braintree Town.

Two second-half goals from Connor Jennings and Chris Holroyd helped the Silkmen come out on top and earn all three points.

It left Macc ninth in the National League table, six points off the play-off places but with games in hand on the teams above them. With that in mind, Askey has urged his side to keep going as they try to earn promotion back to the Football League.

“There’s still loads to play for and if we hit a good run of form at the right time then we could be right in there,” he said.

Everybody is beating everybody at the moment so we’ve still got a great chance and we’ve got the players to do it.”

The victory over Braintree saw Macclesfield return to winning ways after a 1-0 defeat to Barrow in midweek.

Askey felt his side should have taken something from that game, so was therefore glad to bounce back against Braintree.

“Obviously, we were frustrated with the Barrow game and with the chances that we had against Braintree we should have scored more in that game too,” he said.

“It was good to see Connor and Chris score and hopefully that’s a sign of things to come. It’s pleasing in the end because for all the chances we created it looked like it might be one of those days again.

“It’s good to get three points and it keeps us in there, giving us a fighting chance. We said at half-time the only thing wrong is that we’re not taking our chances. It can play on your mind.

“When you’re scoring you don’t think about it, but if you stop you begin to think too much. The main thing is we’re creating chances and if you keep creating chances the goals will come eventually.”

While Askey wants more from his attackers, Macclesfield have been impressive in defence in recent games.

The Silkmen boss is glad to see that, and thinks that can play a big role in his team’s battle for the play-offs.

“We’ve not conceded for five games in open play. It’s really pleasing to keep it tight at the back as we’ve always got a chance.”

It’s set to be a busy week for Macclesfield, as they were due to travel to Eastleigh for a National League game as the Express went to print on Tuesday.

Askey’s side are then back on the road this weekend, when they make the trip to Dulwich Hamlet in the FA Trophy on Saturday, with a place in the semi-finals up for grabs.