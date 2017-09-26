Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

MACCLESFIELD Town assistant manager Steve Watson has fired out a warning to the rest of the sides in the division after stating that the best is still to come from his side.

The Silkmen returned to winning ways on Saturday when they picked up a 1-0 victory at Solihull Moors, with Scott Wilson getting the only goal of the game.

Macclesfield found themselves in ninth following the win, having picked up three wins from their last four matches.

While that may be the case, Watson has revealed that there is a lot more still to come from the team, and hopes the players can build on the victory over Solihull.

“We played a lot better than that against Woking and got nothing, so, obviously we’re happy,” said Watson.

“Good teams when they have a setback bounce back, despite anything else. We will play a lot better than that in the weeks to come, but, to come back from last week with an away win is great news for everybody.

“We’ve had to play players in different positions against Solihull – and we’ve also given players a chance that have been waiting for their chance.

“We’ve also still got a lot of players to come back, so all in all, it’s all looking good and hopefully we can build on the three points.”

Watson also heaped praise on goalkeeper Shwan Jalal for his efforts in the match, after he saved Darren Carter’s penalty, just a few days after a disappointing performance in the previous game.

“That’s the life of a goalkeeper, making a mistake one week and pulling off a save like that is what it’s all about,” he said.

“We didn’t play particularly well against Solihull, but, we got three points which is all that matters. Hopefully, we’ll take that momentum into the Fylde game.”

Macclesfield were set to take on Fylde in midweek as the Express went to print, and Watson was expecting a good test ahead of the game.

“We’re expecting a good test from them (Fylde). We know they’ve spent a lot of money and they play a good brand of football. It should be a really good game to watch,” he said.

“We’ve had people watching them so we’re well prepared and we may have people coming back which is always a positive step.

“Hopefully, we’ll play better than we did at Solihull, but get the same result.”