MACCLESFIELD Town manager John Askey has paid tribute to Steve Watson after he left to become boss at Gateshead.

Watson was assistant manager at the Moss Rose before making the move to Gateshead, and Askey was thankful for his contribution to the Silkmen’s cause.

“It’s a shame to be losing Steve but we all wish him well. It’s a great opportunity for him, I feel Gateshead are underachieving with the players they’ve got.

“He wanted to go into management and it’s as good a job as he could’ve got,” he told the club’s official website.

“It’s pleasing in some ways that we’ve done well and given somebody a chance to progress their career, so from the football club’s point of view it’s a good thing although we would’ve liked Steve to have stayed.

“With anybody who comes in we’re quite open and we allow people to show what they can do and it was the same with Steve.

“He came in and had to get used to us and our ways. He’s done that and hopefully he’s taken something with him whilst being with us.

“If he can do well at Gateshead then I’m sure he can get a more lucrative job in the future.”

Askey has also urged the rest of the Macclesfield Town squad to show the same attitude that Scott Wilson has displayed in recent weeks.

Wilson was in extremely impressive form during the month of September, leading to him being named Player of the Month after scoring four goals in five starts.

The striker’s good run came after a mixed start to the campaign, and Askey has been very happy with how he has performed.

“I’m really pleased for Scott,” said Askey.

“At the start of the season he wasn’t playing regularly but he’s come in and played well because not only has he contributed with goals, he’s made one or two as well.

“In your squad you want competition,

obviously Scott’s in the starting eleven and he’s got the shirt and he wants to keep it.

“If everyone has that attitude then we won’t go far wrong.”

Wilson was among the substitutes for Macc’s FA Cup drubbing of Stourbridge at the weekend.

The Silkmen cruised to a 5-0 win to take their place in the first round proper of the competition, with Askey enjoying the luxury of resting the likes of Wilson, Mitch Hancox, George Pilkington and Danny Whitaker.

Macc were drawn against League Two outfit Forest Green away in the first round, which takes place on Saturday 4th November.