Mobility scooter store, Ableworld, is set to bring local children and elderly people in the community together in a bid to tighten the knot in Nantwich.

The store will make contact with a number of nursing homes along with nearby nurseries to see if they would like to join together in a bid to bring new energy, knowledge and enthusiasm to each others lives.

Their first session took place on October 4 at Woodeaves Residential Care Homem, with children from Sunflowers Nursery being invited in to interact with the residents and spend time together.

Award-winning children’s music business, Rhythm Time, organised ways for the children and residents to interact together.

Michelle Mossford, Senior Marketing Manager said: "This is one of the most satisfying events the Ableworld Marketing Dept have been involved in and we feel very strongly about bringing these two very important generations together allowing them to learn from each other.

Not only did the residents thoroughly enjoy it but the children enjoyed the increased attention too."

They are planning their next event in November.

To see a video of this session, visit www.ableworld.co.uk/ableworld-events.