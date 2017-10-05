Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's time to have your say on how Macclesfield town centre should develop.

The council is launching today (Wednesday, October 4) a six-week consultation on a five-year plan to regenerate Macclesfield town centre.

It includes the £20million cinema and leisure scheme at Churchill Way but expands on this with proposals including redevelopment around Macclesfield train station, a new hotel and wi-fi zone and 120 homes on the former magistrates court and police station car park.

Coun Ainsley Arnold, cabinet member for housing and planning, said: “I look forward to seeing the draft strategy document developed into a firm plan and now is the time for people to have their say.

“Collaboration with a number of public and private sector partners is key. There are a number of organisations looking to deliver projects, which will breathe new life into the town centre.

“Research shows we will be more effective if we work together to an agreed plan.”

The details can be found at Macclesfield library, Macclesfield Town Hall, Westfields in Sandbach or at cheshireeast.gov.uk/consultations. The consultation runs until November 15.