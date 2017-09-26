Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Patients and their families are invited to a workshop on the future of the town’s mental health ward.

Health bosses are reviewing mental health services in Macclesfield and the borough and have proposed an option to close the Millbrook Unit at Macclesfield Hospital.

Patients would have to travel to Chester or the Wirral instead for inpatient care.

A campaign is running to stop this and to make sure mental health beds remain in Macclesfield.

Now the Cheshire and Wirral Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (CWP), which runs the service, is hosting a workshop in Macclesfield on the proposals.

The event is a chance for patients and their families to have their say on how mental health care is run in Macclesfield.

MP David Rutley has joined the calls for Macclesfield to keep a mental health ward.

He said: “Having high quality mental health services in Macclesfield is vital for residents and communities across Cheshire East.

“I share the strong concerns about Cheshire and Wirral Partnership’s proposals.

“While I recognise the importance of improving community mental health services, it is vital that we keep beds for those with acute mental health needs in Macclesfield.”

A petition at doyoumind.co.uk to save the service now has more than 2,600 signatures.

Michael Heale, from East Cheshire Mental Health Forum, which is helping to run the campaign, said: “We cannot lose the ward from Macclesfield.

“It’s so important that people with mental health problems can get care near to where they live.”

The workshop at Macclesfield Town Football Club, on London Road, is tomorrow (Thursday, September 28), from 2pm to 4.30pm.

A spokesman for CWP said: “It is important to us to hear your views on current services and what you think we could do differently and better.

“If you have used adult mental health services, or cared for someone who has, your participation in one of the two workshops would be much valued.”

A public consultation is due to take place at the end of this year or early next year for a three month period when there will be more opportunities for residents to express views.

Register for the workshop at www.tinyurl.com/mentalhealthmacc or call 0800 195 4462.