A mum who was diagnosed with bowel cancer says she has formed her ‘army’ and is preparing to go into battle.

Kelly Smith, 28, who is mum of three-year-old Finnley, was diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer in April, which means the cancer had spread to her liver and lymph nodes.

But Kelly says she is determined to fight and share her story to raise awareness of the disease, which is typically diagnosed in older patients.

Kelly, who lives with partner Matthew Delargy and is currently receiving chemotherapy for three days every fortnight, said: “This is definitely a battle for me, it’s something that’s invaded my body and I need to fight it.

“I’m not going anywhere without one hell of a fight.”

She added: “When I heard the words ‘you’ve got cancer’ the first thing I thought was ‘am I going to die?’ But very quickly my thoughts turn to Matthew and Finnley, my mum and my friends. I was just more worried about everybody else.

“But they have been my little army – Kelly’s Army – and they have been fantastic. We’ve got an amazing network around us, we couldn’t have asked for more. I don’t know what I would do without them. As awful as cancer is, it has brought us all closer together.”

Kelly, of New Hall Street, had been suffering from sickness for three months, with numerous trips to the doctors and Macclesfield Accident and Emergency department before a CT scan found a blockage in her bowel.

Further tests then revealed she had cancer, and in May she had an operation to remove the mass. Now she is undergoing chemotherapy to tackle the last of the cancer in the liver.

Kelly, who joined Bowel Cancer UK’s campaign ‘Never Too Young’ to raise awareness of the disease in the under 50s, added: “I wouldn’t wish this on anybody, it’s hard work.

“I don’t know what I could have done differently, I went to the doctor and I did what I could, but if I can just help one person by sharing my story I will be happy.

“The average age to have bowel cancer is 69, so no one really thought it would be that. That’s why I want to raise awareness.”

She added: “For me it’s definitely changed my outlook. I want to work for Macmillan and Bowel Cancer UK – I want to do something to help people.”

SUPPORT KELLY'S FUNDRAISER

'Kelly’s Army’ – which is made up of pals Kirsty Bracegirdle, Emma Coburn, Melanie Howells, Katie wild, Carol-ann Reid, Niki Hayes and Kelly’s mum, Mandy Russell – is hosting an evening fundraiser to raise money to support Kelly, who has had to quit her job as a makeup artist while she is being treated.

Melanie Howells, who has been friends with Kelly since they were at Henbury High together, said: “We formed ‘Kelly’s Army’ because we wanted to do something to help. We wanted to support her in any way we can and just give her some stability.

“It’s definitely the worst thing as a group of friends we’ve had to go through – you don’t expect this to happen to your 28-year old friend.”

Melanie, who is mum to two-year-old Amber, added: “We came up with the idea of a party because Kelly loves to get dressed up and we wanted to keep smiling and our spirits up, and raise awareness about the illness at the same time. The Macclesfield community has been fantastic, everyone has really pulled together. It’s been incredible.”

The event #Never Too Young will be held at Fresh, on Wood Street, Macclesfield, on Friday, August 4, from 7pm. There will be live entertainment, DJ and a raffle.

If you would like to buy tickets, or donate prizes to the raffle, contact kellyarmy2017@yahoo.com.