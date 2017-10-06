Millions of pounds of unclaimed inheritance is just waiting to be claimed from the government - and it could be owed to you.
Records published by the Treasury have revealed that there are six unclaimed estates with links to our area that could be worth some serious cash.
And there are 66 people with unclaimed assets with links the region.
When people die without making a will, they leave behind everything they owned, whether that’s money, property, businesses or cars.
This becomes known as the person’s ‘estate’ and they can range in value from very little to potentially millions.
But if nobody comes forward to claim it then the money could disappear into the government’s accounts.
The details on the value of the estates isn’t published.
Once you have established if you are able to make a claim all you need to do send a family tree that shows how you are related to the person whose estate you are trying to claim.
It’s at this point you might have to prove you are related, but it could all be worth it.
Here are the people who have died, their date and place of birth and date of death.
If you recognise their name it might be worth doing a bit of online detective work to see if you are entitled to claim their estate.
Macclesfield
Frank Morton - 08/08/1930 - 14/02/1988
Gertrude Ethel Cook - 20/10/1921 - 08/05/1991
Joan Walker - 01/11/1920 - 05/09/2009
Mary Elizabeth Brown - 13/01/1902 - 20/12/1995
Alice Lesley - 08/02/1907 - 20/12/1992
Alderley Edge
Marian Frances Holliday - 25/12/1941 - 01/11/2014
Manchester
Joan Smith - 22/08/1924 - 05/03/1988
David John Myers - 19/03/1945 - 16/07/2012
Kenneth Barnes - 09/11/1924 - 01/12/1999
William Sydney Barnes - 27/04/1917 - 16/04/1995
George Alfred Bishop - 10/09/1939 - 12/08/1988
Dorothy Boult - 18/09/1919 - 10/11/1988
Alfred Brown - 24/11/1909 - 08/05/1991
Stanley Collinson - 04/06/1907 - 28/01/1988
Margaret Ann Eccleston - 05/07/1907 - 14/04/1992
Walter Froggatt - 21/12/1906 - 19/07/1999
Sarah Hasel - 28/06/1894 - 30/07/1990
Stephen Jacques - 18/12/1948 - 17/04/2010
Gordon Lamb - 14/11/1922 - 24/04/1992
Joyce Pinder - 08/02/1925 - 19/05/1997
John Albert Powell - 01/05/1947 - 11/07/2015
Frederick George Sargeson - 14/04/1912 - 09/03/1990
Bartley James Smith - 17/12/1892 - 22/12/1991
Gladys Turner - 21/01/1922 - 11/03/2012
Linda Turner - 14/10/1945 - 07/04/1992
Kathleen Marion Whalley - 29/01/1925 - 07/12/2000
Gladys Bridget Wilson - 13/04/1923 - 23/08/2003
George Campbell - 13/10/1929 - 01/11/2009
Helen Fisher Thayre - 13/12/1959 - 26/12/2013
Mona Jean Giddens - 08/03/1918 - 22/01/2009
Margaret Lilian Williamson - 21/09/1924 - 03/07/2005
Leonard Kirkham - 11/09/1924 - 21/03/2008
Marjorie Ward - 24/01/1920 - 30/10/1998
Lewis George William Stokes - 02/03/1920 - 25/02/1990
Arthur Warwick - 27/10/1912 - 15/05/2006
Joseph Thompson - 03/10/1910 - 29/05/1988
Bolton
Peter Brown - 10/05/1944 - 20/05/2013
Gordon Ponting - 16/11/1930 - 17/12/2004
Joan Cooper - 25/01/1941 - 18/09/2009
Ruth May Halstead - 08/08/1919 - 12/07/1996
Bury
Kevin John Lees - 26/12/1941 - 28/08/2006
Peter Allan Talbot - 30/12/1946 - 10/03/2014
Oldham
Dianne Gerrard - 25/02/1968 - 28/02/2005
Andrew Peter Gibson - 20/05/1951 - 30/11/2013
Frank Lomas - 22/12/1931 - 13/10/1987
Janet Bowen - 16/06/1944 - 22/12/2009
Jonathan Ford - 29/08/1935 - 10/01/2014
Rochdale
Llewellyn Anthony Mulvoy - 11/09/1939 - 20/07/2007
John Nurse - 03/07/1923 - 31/07/2004
Jennifer Margaret Sharp - 27/04/1946 - 05/09/2015
Kenneth Ashworth - 17/09/1927 - 07/09/2008
Salford
Frederick Francis Baker - 04/11/1919 - 12/06/1988
Norman Barrett - 22/10/1930 - 06/03/2014
Patricia Hulse - 18/12/1936 - 29/12/2012
Edward Frederick Luckarift - 23/01/1920 - 29/03/2010
Ralph John Taylor - 25/02/1944 - 19/05/2009
Catharine Elizabeth Tweedale - 03/09/1928 - 24/11/2001
Tameside
Norman McDermott - 14/07/1924 - 26/01/1998
Nellie Woolley - 11/10/1907 - 18/07/1994
Bryan Annison - 03/01/1931 - 14/08/2006
Stephen Phillip Jones - 31/05/1958 - 18/11/2013
Trafford
Alison Patricia Wilson - 27/10/1950 - 27/09/2016
Wigan
Ernest Johnson - 03/12/1913 - 18/12/1997
Warrington
Dorothy Olga Frances Clayton - 15/11/1926 - 07/01/1991
Stephen George Baxter - 20/06/1961 - 23/06/2005
Gladys James - 04/08/1902 - 07/02/1991