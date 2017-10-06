Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Millions of pounds of unclaimed inheritance is just waiting to be claimed from the government - and it could be owed to you.

Records published by the Treasury have revealed that there are six unclaimed estates with links to our area that could be worth some serious cash.

And there are 66 people with unclaimed assets with links the region.

When people die without making a will, they leave behind everything they owned, whether that’s money, property, businesses or cars.

This becomes known as the person’s ‘estate’ and they can range in value from very little to potentially millions.

But if nobody comes forward to claim it then the money could disappear into the government’s accounts.

The details on the value of the estates isn’t published.

Once you have established if you are able to make a claim all you need to do send a family tree that shows how you are related to the person whose estate you are trying to claim.

It’s at this point you might have to prove you are related, but it could all be worth it.

Here are the people who have died, their date and place of birth and date of death.

If you recognise their name it might be worth doing a bit of online detective work to see if you are entitled to claim their estate.

Macclesfield

Frank Morton - 08/08/1930 - 14/02/1988

Gertrude Ethel Cook - 20/10/1921 - 08/05/1991

Joan Walker - 01/11/1920 - 05/09/2009

Mary Elizabeth Brown - 13/01/1902 - 20/12/1995

Alice Lesley - 08/02/1907 - 20/12/1992

Alderley Edge

Marian Frances Holliday - 25/12/1941 - 01/11/2014

Manchester

Joan Smith - 22/08/1924 - 05/03/1988

David John Myers - 19/03/1945 - 16/07/2012

Kenneth Barnes - 09/11/1924 - 01/12/1999

William Sydney Barnes - 27/04/1917 - 16/04/1995

George Alfred Bishop - 10/09/1939 - 12/08/1988

Dorothy Boult - 18/09/1919 - 10/11/1988

Alfred Brown - 24/11/1909 - 08/05/1991

Stanley Collinson - 04/06/1907 - 28/01/1988

Margaret Ann Eccleston - 05/07/1907 - 14/04/1992

Walter Froggatt - 21/12/1906 - 19/07/1999

Sarah Hasel - 28/06/1894 - 30/07/1990

Stephen Jacques - 18/12/1948 - 17/04/2010

Gordon Lamb - 14/11/1922 - 24/04/1992

Joyce Pinder - 08/02/1925 - 19/05/1997

John Albert Powell - 01/05/1947 - 11/07/2015

Frederick George Sargeson - 14/04/1912 - 09/03/1990

Bartley James Smith - 17/12/1892 - 22/12/1991

Gladys Turner - 21/01/1922 - 11/03/2012

Linda Turner - 14/10/1945 - 07/04/1992

Kathleen Marion Whalley - 29/01/1925 - 07/12/2000

Gladys Bridget Wilson - 13/04/1923 - 23/08/2003

George Campbell - 13/10/1929 - 01/11/2009

Helen Fisher Thayre - 13/12/1959 - 26/12/2013

Mona Jean Giddens - 08/03/1918 - 22/01/2009

Margaret Lilian Williamson - 21/09/1924 - 03/07/2005

Leonard Kirkham - 11/09/1924 - 21/03/2008

Marjorie Ward - 24/01/1920 - 30/10/1998

Lewis George William Stokes - 02/03/1920 - 25/02/1990

Arthur Warwick - 27/10/1912 - 15/05/2006

Joseph Thompson - 03/10/1910 - 29/05/1988

Bolton

Peter Brown - 10/05/1944 - 20/05/2013

Gordon Ponting - 16/11/1930 - 17/12/2004

Joan Cooper - 25/01/1941 - 18/09/2009

Ruth May Halstead - 08/08/1919 - 12/07/1996

Bury

Kevin John Lees - 26/12/1941 - 28/08/2006

Peter Allan Talbot - 30/12/1946 - 10/03/2014

Oldham

Dianne Gerrard - 25/02/1968 - 28/02/2005

Andrew Peter Gibson - 20/05/1951 - 30/11/2013

Frank Lomas - 22/12/1931 - 13/10/1987

Janet Bowen - 16/06/1944 - 22/12/2009

Jonathan Ford - 29/08/1935 - 10/01/2014

Rochdale

Llewellyn Anthony Mulvoy - 11/09/1939 - 20/07/2007

John Nurse - 03/07/1923 - 31/07/2004

Jennifer Margaret Sharp - 27/04/1946 - 05/09/2015

Kenneth Ashworth - 17/09/1927 - 07/09/2008

Salford

Frederick Francis Baker - 04/11/1919 - 12/06/1988

Norman Barrett - 22/10/1930 - 06/03/2014

Patricia Hulse - 18/12/1936 - 29/12/2012

Edward Frederick Luckarift - 23/01/1920 - 29/03/2010

Ralph John Taylor - 25/02/1944 - 19/05/2009

Catharine Elizabeth Tweedale - 03/09/1928 - 24/11/2001

Tameside

Norman McDermott - 14/07/1924 - 26/01/1998

Nellie Woolley - 11/10/1907 - 18/07/1994

Bryan Annison - 03/01/1931 - 14/08/2006

Stephen Phillip Jones - 31/05/1958 - 18/11/2013

Trafford

Alison Patricia Wilson - 27/10/1950 - 27/09/2016

Wigan

Ernest Johnson - 03/12/1913 - 18/12/1997

Warrington

Dorothy Olga Frances Clayton - 15/11/1926 - 07/01/1991

Stephen George Baxter - 20/06/1961 - 23/06/2005

Gladys James - 04/08/1902 - 07/02/1991