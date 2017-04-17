Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two yobs have avoided jail after a vicious attack on off-duty police officers.

The police constables were on a colleague’s leaving do at the White Lion pub in Macclesfield when they got into an argument with Jamie Gosling, 26, and Daniel Earles, 24, a court heard.

The row ‘got out of control’ and the constables were attacked, prosecutors said.

One officer was hit so hard he suffered a perforated eardrum, while the other was strangled and left ‘gasping for breath’, magistrates were told.

Gosling, of Stafford Walk, Upton Priory, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm, while Earles, of Swettenham Street, Macclesfield, admitted assault.

Magistrates, sitting at Stockport, sentenced Gosling to 22 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months. He must also do 180 hours unpaid work and pay £400 compensation.

Earles was given a community order with 150 hours unpaid work. He must pay £150 compensation.

Both men have been banned from entering the White Lion for a year.

The attack happened just after midnight on February 15 when the victims and third colleague were on a night out.

CCTV showed the three men drinking pints of water on one side of the pub before Earles shouts across to them.

Tina Cunnane prosecuting said Earles swore at them and asked what they were looking at.

She said: “The victims were trying to avoid trouble but it got out of control. (The victim) felt a blow to his head. It perforated his eardrum. He then felt another blow and bit down on Gosling’s finger. The victim lost his hearing and was off work for weeks.

“Earles assaults his victim by taking hold of him and putting him in a headlock. He was left gasping for breath and feared he would pass out.”

The court heard that the three constables did not fight back because they feared they could face disciplinary action and lose their jobs.

Sam Fixter, defending both men, said: “There was a lot of pushing and getting in each other’s faces. Gosling used an open palm to assault the PC.

Earles grabbed the other victim because he saw Gosling was being blocked in by two officers.

“Both men regret their actions.”