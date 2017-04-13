Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Work has started to transform a disused haulage depot into a new housing estate off Gunco Lane.

Developer Bellway Homes has begun the groundwork to build 88 new houses on the six acre brownfield site that backs onto Macclesfield Canal.

Previously a storage and distribution depot for R H Stevens Transport Ltd and close to the Macclesfield Canal conservation area, the new development will be known as Waterways 1831, and will include a mix of three and four bedroom detached and semi-detached homes, all with garages or off road parking, plus a number of affordable homes.

Sales director at Bellway Homes, Louise Chamberlain, said: “We’re delighted to be on site at Gunco Lane, making initial preparations on what is set to be a stunning and highly desirable new residential scheme.”

She added that the first homes will be released for sale later this year.

As part of the planning application, Bellway is also making a Section 106 contribution which will be used by Macclesfield Borough Council to improve education and open space in the town.

Construction is expected to take around two and a half years. For more information go to bellway.co.uk.

Historic mill could become flats