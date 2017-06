Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman suffered from smoke inhalation after a mattress caught fire in a house.

Two fire engines from Macclesfield attended Brook Street at around 6.45pm on Monday, June 19.

A mattress was on fire in a first floor bedroom and crews extinguished it before it could spread.

A fire report stated that a woman suffered from smoke inhalation.

No-one was taken to hospital.

Fire officers are trying to establish the cause of the fire.