A woman was rescued by a have-a-go-hero during a ‘gun’ drama at a rural car park, a court heard.

Courageous Norman Belfield was driving past Nabbs Quarry car park in Wildboarclough when he saw a distressed woman fleeing from a van, the hearing was told.

Chester Crown Court heard he then watched in horror as a man, Douglas Proctor, followed her with what he described as ‘a black handgun’.

Mr Belfield had told the court that Proctor pointed the imitation pistol at his face and ordered: “Drive or I will shoot you” while dragging her by her hair back towards the van.

Proctor, of Wash Lane, Northwich, was found guilty by a jury of false imprisonment and having a blade in a public place.

He had admitted two counts of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence at an earlier hearing.

But he was acquitted of kidnap and of having an imitation firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence.

The court was told that by chance BT engineers, Gary Proctor and Colin Woodhead, travelling in convoy arrived at the scene.

Proctor turned his attention to them pointing the ‘gun’ at Gary Proctor, the jury heard.

Mr Belfield, who lives on farm in Wildboarclough, leapt into action. He told he court that he ordered the engineers to block the car park exit and began walking towards Proctor, saying he was uncertain if the gun was real or not.

The hearing was told that Proctor, 64, then pointed the imitation weapon at Belfield and pulled the trigger until it clicked, before Douglas Proctor let the woman go and tried to flee in the van only to ‘beach’ it on an embankment.

He then fled into the woods.

Describing the incident in April, Mr Belfield told Chester court: “The gun looked real. It looked very, very scary. He was pointing it at me over her shoulder. He was so close I could nearly touch it. I remember the look in his eyes. His eyes were massive. He was totally focussed. I walked back to my vehicle. She cried and pleaded for me not to go.

“She was saying ‘he’s mad, he’s going to kill me’. She was trying to fight him off. He was dragging her back to the van. He kept pointing the gun at me to keep me away. He was so calm. He didn’t panic. He was kicking and punching her, hitting her with the butt of the gun. It was horrific.”

Mr Belfield told the jury the arrival of the BT engineers prompted him to take action. He said: “I knew I had to do something. I told them to block the road to stop his escape. I used to train children in self defence and martial arts.

“One of things we teach them is if you have to act then take control instantly. I said ‘you have five seconds to let go of her or I will deck you.

“He then pointed the gun at my face and pulled the trigger. It just clicked. He realised I had found him out. He let her go and she ran towards me. She was shaking.”

DOUGLAS Proctor told the trial he was trying to meet a friend who owed him £1,000 and find a tip to dump some furniture, when he said he ‘got lost’ and ended up near Wildboarclough.

He told the court that during the drive he had been arguing with the woman he was travelling with at around 4.30pm and he pulled into Nabbs Quarry.

He told the jury: “My head’s in turmoil. We were rowing like hell, screaming blue murder. The next thing the gun fell out. It was in a holster. It was just the handle. Things got out of hand. We were hitting each other.”

Proctor told the court that the gun was metal but ‘wasn’t real’ and fired metal balls. He claimed it belonged to a man who was banned from keeping firearms. He said it was broken and he was trying to fix it.

Proctor claimed he ran into the woods because ‘three burly men’ were walking towards him.

The court heard that Proctor got a lift to Macclesfield and handed himself into the police station at 6pm following the incident.

He was searched and found with a folding knife with a wooden handle, the hearing was told. He told police that he didn’t know where the gun was.

The victim told the court: “He pulled the gun out and pulled my hair. It was surreal. I just knew I had to get out of the van.

“He started hitting me. He pushed me down to my knees and held my hair. He pulled the trigger. He said: ‘I just want you to get back in the van. Shut your mouth.’ Just then a man in a 4x4 drove past and stopped. I was screaming ‘help me’. I managed to get across the road. [Douglas Proctor] was hitting my head with a the butt of the gun so I would lower my face.

“He was dragging me back to the van. I thought ‘I am not going to get out of this’.”

Proctor is due to sentenced at Chester Crown Court later this month.